The Charcuterie Divas sparkle their way to booming business

Mother-daughter duo Tammy Bohannon and Jackie Schmidt both love to cook, help people, be creative, and most importantly, be together.

They decided to combine all three of their passions: Charcuterie, take and bake meals and freezer meal preps, and start a business together.

The word together is very important to them. When COVID-19 hit, it reinforced how much that words means to their family.

In January of 2021, Tammy was diagnosed with a bad case of COVID-19, and it spread to Schmidt’s household when her son’s, who is already immunocompromised, in-home therapist, caught it. It was an almost year-long process before Bohannon and Schmidt saw each other in-person.

“We had to put our heads together and figure out something to do together,” they told the Wagoner County American Tribune at their official ribbon cutting with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15.

After going through a multitude of licenses in different areas, The Charcuterie Divas were born in Coweta.