Thank you, veterans! November 11 Wagoner County events to honor service

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic may have altered a lot of activities this year, but area veterans will still be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

In lieu of traditional in-person assemblies and to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, students and staff at Wagoner and Coweta schools are gearing up to honor veterans with drive-through parades at most sites.

Doing so will allow the men and women to socially distance in their own vehicles while still being recognized.

All veterans in and around Wagoner County are urged to participate in these drive-through events.

In Wagoner, community veterans are invited to line up in their vehicles near the show barn at Maple Park at 8 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., they will drive with police escort to the Wagoner Middle School parking lot where they will be greeted by students holding signs of gratitude and waving American flags.

“We want to recognize our veterans’ service to our country and all are invited to participate,” WMS Principal Jeremy Holmes said. “We will have a sincere greeting, a hot cup of coffee to hand them through their car window and a special gift for each veteran in appreciation of their sacrifices.”