 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank you, veterans! November 11 Wagoner County events to honor service

Thank you, veterans! November 11 Wagoner County events to honor service

{{featured_button_text}}
Wreath Ceremony

American Legion Post 153 officers Jim Marsh, left, and James Bevel, right, will lay a ceremonial wreath adorned with poppies at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Wagoner County Courthouse on Veterans Day. The Nov. 11 ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and public attendance is encouraged.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic may have altered a lot of activities this year, but area veterans will still be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

In lieu of traditional in-person assemblies and to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, students and staff at Wagoner and Coweta schools are gearing up to honor veterans with drive-through parades at most sites.

Doing so will allow the men and women to socially distance in their own vehicles while still being recognized.

All veterans in and around Wagoner County are urged to participate in these drive-through events.

In Wagoner, community veterans are invited to line up in their vehicles near the show barn at Maple Park at 8 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., they will drive with police escort to the Wagoner Middle School parking lot where they will be greeted by students holding signs of gratitude and waving American flags.

“We want to recognize our veterans’ service to our country and all are invited to participate,” WMS Principal Jeremy Holmes said. “We will have a sincere greeting, a hot cup of coffee to hand them through their car window and a special gift for each veteran in appreciation of their sacrifices.”

From the middle school, the veterans will then drive by Wagoner High School, William R. Teague Elementary, Central Intermediate and Ellington Early Learning Center.

Emergency service providers with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, along with Wagoner police, fire and EMS, will also participate in the drive-through parade and lead participants to the Wagoner County Courthouse for a where American Legion Post 153 will hold a short program at 10 a.m.

Guest speakers will be Post 153 Commander Art Corrales and Auxiliary President Susan Bevel and a wreath-laying ceremony will be held.

A drive-through Veterans Day celebration is planned at six Coweta Public School locations as well. Students and staff will be lined up at Northwest, Southside and Central Elementary schools, along with Heritage and Mission Intermediate Grade Centers to hold signs and flags in support of participating veterans.

Coweta High School and Coweta Intermediate High School are not participating as students have switched to distance learning for the next two weeks.

CHS Leadership Class instructor Jami Holmes said veterans will meet at 9 a.m. in the Northwest Elementary parking lot at 26954 E. 131st St.

From there, participants will be escorted by Coweta Police through the Broadway District to Southside Elementary and Heritage IGC before going back downtown to Central Elementary. The motorcade will then travel to Sloat Junior High and Mission IGC.

Along the “parade routes” in both Wagoner and Coweta, residents are invited to step out of their homes and/or businesses and show their support for these men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Also on Wednesday, QuikTrip is offering a free self-serve coffee or fountain drink to any active or former military members. Simply show a military ID at checkout to redeem the offer.

At Boomarang Diner in Wagoner, veterans can enjoy a free meal from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a military ID.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case
News

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case

  • Updated

The defendants were part of an alleged drug trafficking organization that prosecutors said was a "major supplier of methamphetamine to Muskogee, Cherokee, and Wagoner counties," according to a news release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News