Text alerts help Oklahomans seeking vaccine appointments through state portal

Struggling to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online, an older Norman man turned to his tech-savvy loved ones.

Josh Wright and his wife told her father to leave it with them. But they quickly figured out it would be a time investment that few have available to make.

"You've got to go and check and check and check, and there's nothing ever available. ... I have friends that were taking off work so they could watch the website and try to book for their parents and grandparents," Wright said of the state's online portal for COVID-19 vaccinations.

His solution: a text-alert site that could scrape information from Oklahoma's vaccine portal and send notifications when new appointments open online. Wright is a developer who works on safety-reporting software for the energy industry. He got an appointment within hours of setting the site up, so he thought he'd share the idea on social media.

At first they texted their friends when appointments came up, but Wright realized that was unsustainable when interest grew from the dozens to the hundreds. He opened the site for users to register and was spending hundreds in his own money to get all those texts sent to all those Oklahomans.