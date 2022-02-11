Ten from Wagoner County named honor roll recipients at UCO

Ten students from Wagoner County have received the prestigious recognition of honor roll at University of Central Oklahoma for the Fall 2021 semester.

Two students from Coweta made the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA. Those students include Aubree Moesta and Kaylee Moesta.

Three students from Coweta made the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B. Those students are Lucas Haught, Alivia Huffman and Payton Moore.

Madison Gray, from Porter, made the President’s Honor Roll.

Anna Holmes and Chloe Schilling, from Wagoner, made the President’s Honor Roll.

Tyler Austin and Wayne Garcia, from Wagoner, made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

For the fall 2021 semester, 1,523 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll. In addition, 1,524 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.