Technical error forces re-submittal of One for Coweta sales tax increase

Due to a technical error discovered this week by city of Coweta staff, the One for Coweta sales tax will have to go back on the ballot early next year if City Councilors chose to do so.

Oklahoma State Statue, Title 11, Section 16-101 requires that a resolution calling for the election for any municipal election be published in a “newspaper of general circulation in the municipality” at least 10 days before the election date, city staff explained in a letter to residents.

“While we did print and mail a voter information flyer to every Coweta utility customer, hold public meetings, and promote links to voter information online, we did not publish the Resolution Calling for the Election in the Wagoner County American-Tribune,” city staff explained.

Therefore, city staff said the One for Coweta proposition will be back before voters early next year “in the interest of government transparency and compliance with the statute.”