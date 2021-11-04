Technical error forces re-submittal of One for Coweta sales tax increase

Due to a technical error discovered this week by city of Coweta staff, the One for Coweta sales tax will have to go back on the ballot early next year if City Councilors chose to do so.
Oklahoma State Statue, Title 11, Section 16-101 requires that a resolution calling for the election for any municipal election be published in a “newspaper of general circulation in the municipality” at least 10 days before the election date, city staff explained in a letter to residents.
“While we did print and mail a voter information flyer to every Coweta utility customer, hold public meetings, and promote links to voter information online, we did not publish the Resolution Calling for the Election in the Wagoner County American-Tribune,” city staff explained.
Therefore, city staff said the One for Coweta proposition will be back before voters early next year “in the interest of government transparency and compliance with the statute.”
City staff anticipate that the new ordinance for the proposed tax and a resolution calling for the election will be on the December City Council agenda. If Coweta City Councilors choose to move forward with those action items, the election would likely be held on Feb. 8, 2022.
City staff was directed by the Coweta City Council this week to pursue the re-submittal of the election for the One for Coweta initiative, and to stop the sales tax implementation until that time. Local businesses will be informed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission about the changes directly, officials said.
The note to residents further stated, “We sincerely apologize for the error, and we are taking all necessary steps including asking the City Attorney and our Bond Counsel to help ensure we meet all requirements and publications moving forward.”