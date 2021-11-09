Team work makes the dream work: Wagoner 6th grade football players join cheer competition

To say nerves were at an all-time high when two Wagoner 6th grade cheerleaders sustained injuries days before competition would be an understatement.

Luckily, members of the Wagoner 6th grade football team solved their problems — just by volunteering in the right place at the right time.

Rachael Butler, Wagoner’s 6th grade cheer coach, asked the 6th grade football team mom if she had two football players willing to run the spirit flag behind the cheer squad when they performed the fight song at their competition. Without hesitation, Nate Soma and Evan Luna agreed to do it.

All of this occurred a few days before the 6th grade football team had a playoff game against Jenks. The football players weren’t able to attend cheer practice that week due to game prep, but they were at least registered to run the spirt flag for the cheer competition the following week. How hard could it be, right?

As it turned out, one of the worst case scenarios happened. Two of the cheerleaders got hurt five days out from the competition, and now they were unable to compete. The boys, Nate and Evan, were the only remaining registered contenders.