Team work makes the dream work: Wagoner 6th grade football players join cheer competition

To say nerves were at an all-time high when two Wagoner 6th grade cheerleaders sustained injuries days before competition would be an understatement.
Luckily, members of the Wagoner 6th grade football team solved their problems — just by volunteering in the right place at the right time.
Rachael Butler, Wagoner’s 6th grade cheer coach, asked the 6th grade football team mom if she had two football players willing to run the spirit flag behind the cheer squad when they performed the fight song at their competition. Without hesitation, Nate Soma and Evan Luna agreed to do it.
All of this occurred a few days before the 6th grade football team had a playoff game against Jenks. The football players weren’t able to attend cheer practice that week due to game prep, but they were at least registered to run the spirt flag for the cheer competition the following week. How hard could it be, right?
As it turned out, one of the worst case scenarios happened. Two of the cheerleaders got hurt five days out from the competition, and now they were unable to compete. The boys, Nate and Evan, were the only remaining registered contenders.
Butler said the boys never even watched the cheer squad perform, let alone practice with them. However, Butler insisted that they take part in three routines, two of which were stunt teams.
“I know this may be frowned upon, but I was confident that these boys would not let these flyers fall even if it wasn’t pretty,” Rachael said. “These boys are tough and loyal.”
Nate and Evan were able to attend one practice —the final practice before the competition — and they were absolute naturals. By the time competition arrived, they dominated on the mat as well, with help from the talented 6th grade cheer squad.
Butler said she will be forever grateful for those 6th grade football players that “took one for the team” and joined the cheerleaders at competition.
“That is the definition of teamwork,” Butler said. “We may not have taken the gold on the field or mat, but those kids did take away memories of friendship that will stay with them forever.”
The majority of the 6th grade Wagoner football and cheer teams have been together for nearly the entire six years.