TCC to hold virtual Hispanic College Achievement Summit for prospective students

Tulsa Community College has tapped current students as ambassadors to area high-schoolers as it adds new outreach to students of color and lower socioeconomic status who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those still weighing their post-high school graduation options can hear about the experiences of students from similar backgrounds who have juggled work responsibilities and persisted through extraordinary circumstances to continue their education at TCC’s Hispanic College Achievement Summit, a virtual event set for 10–11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9.

Diego Wasdin has been working toward his associate degree for four years while he holds down a job. His ultimate goal is to become a pilot, but he’s studying entrepreneurship to be able to start his own business to finance pricey pilot training.

“They (new students) have plenty of opportunities at TCC, and it will be so much easier for them. It’s about motivation and wanting to get their higher education,” said Wasdin, who will be a panelist at the summit.

“I would put myself as an example. I came from Mexico four years ago. At that time, my English was not that good. It was difficult to get involved, but even though I had these obstacles, I managed to take advantage of these opportunities.”