Taylor Holcomb, of Coweta, achieves honor roll at University of Tulsa

Hard work pays off for Coweta native Taylor Holcomb. She was named to the Collins College of Business Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Tulsa for the spring 2021 semester.

It’s a special recognition for those students who have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5-3.99.

Former Interim Dean Ralph W. Jackson wrote her an Honor Roll letter stating, “On behalf of the faculty, I extend our sincere congratulations and wish you every success in your future endeavors.”

Holcomb also made the Collins College of Business Dean’s Honor Roll in the spring 2020 semester.

As per the University of Tulsa’s mission: “We are a student-centered research university that cultivates interconnected learning experiences to explore complex ideas and create new knowledge in a spirit of free inquiry. Guided by our commitment to diversity, equity, and service, we prepare individuals to make meaningful contributions to our campus, our community, and our world.”

