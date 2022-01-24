Talking saves lives: Suicide prevention, awareness offered in Wagoner

Always trust your gut, the speaker said. Assume you are the only person that is going to reach out.

Whenever someone reaches out to somebody else who may be acting suicidal, it’s important to come out and ask if they want to end their life, or if they already planned it. It doesn’t need to be in those exact words, but it should be clear enough that the other person understand, they explained

Don’t forget to talk to them in private, listen to their story, express concern and caring, ask them directly about suicidal thoughts and encourage them to seek mental health services. Make them feel like you are listening and that they aren’t alone. According to the presentation, that is the ultimate goal.

The suicide prevention lifeline number is 1-800-273-talk, or people can text TALK to the crisis text line to 741741. Those numbers are for someone that may be suicidal or they can be utilized by someone trying to help somebody else.

