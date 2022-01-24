Talking saves lives: Suicide prevention, awareness offered in Wagoner

Wagoner Community Hospital and the Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium have partnered with the Muscogee Creek Nation to provide a special Suicide Prevention and Awareness training for the citizens of Wagoner entitled, Talking Saves Lives.
If there was one thing that was stressed at Monday’s training seminar to a suicidal or potentially suicidal person, it is exactly that: Talking saves lives. Don’t let suicide go unnoticed.
The hour-and-a-half seminar began with the recent facts of suicide, followed by risk factors, prevention techniques, things to look out for and more.
Suicide is a health issue, the room of roughly 10 Wagoner residents learned at the Lincoln Enrichment Center building Monday evening. Men, in particular, are more prone to commit suicide, according to the stats presented.
According to the presentation, it’s very important to understand rick factors pertaining to suicide, specifically health, historical and environmental factors. Health factors that could lead to a higher chance of suicide include depression, bipolar, anxiety, eating disorders, personality disorders, PTSD and substance abuse. Historical factors could be a family history of suicide, or family history of mental health conditions. Lastly, environmental factors could be access to lethal means, exposure and/or contagions, prolonged stress and stressful life events.
“Pay attention to people,” the speaker said at Monday’s meeting. “If you see something wrong, say something to them.”
Creating a culture where everyone needs to be smart about mental health has never been more important, they explained.
There are plenty of self-care techniques that could be utilized, including getting enough exercise, sleep, a healthy diet, and stress management. Limiting access to a means of suicide are also beneficial. Some examples include installing carbon monoxide sensors in cars, blister packaging for medication, providing barriers on bridges and securing firearms.
One of the best things others can do if they come across someone who is suicidal or you believe they may become suicidal is having a talk with them, and always watch for the warning signs.
Warning signs can be broken up into talk, behavior and mood, according to the presentation. Some negative behaviors can include an increased use of drug and/or alcohol, sleep issues, acting recklessly, withdrawing from activities, isolating from family and friends, looking for a way to kill themselves or giving away possessions. Depression, apathy, rage, irritability, impulsivity, humiliation and anxiety can all be example of moods that could lead to a more serious path, the presentation said.
Always trust your gut, the speaker said. Assume you are the only person that is going to reach out.
Whenever someone reaches out to somebody else who may be acting suicidal, it’s important to come out and ask if they want to end their life, or if they already planned it. It doesn’t need to be in those exact words, but it should be clear enough that the other person understand, they explained
Don’t forget to talk to them in private, listen to their story, express concern and caring, ask them directly about suicidal thoughts and encourage them to seek mental health services. Make them feel like you are listening and that they aren’t alone. According to the presentation, that is the ultimate goal.
The suicide prevention lifeline number is 1-800-273-talk, or people can text TALK to the crisis text line to 741741. Those numbers are for someone that may be suicidal or they can be utilized by someone trying to help somebody else.