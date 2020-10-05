 Skip to main content
Switching Gears slated Saturday in Wagoner

Switching Gears slated Saturday in Wagoner

Saturday Burnout

Smoke will be flying from participants taking part in the Burnout Event planned Saturday, Oct. 10 in downtown Wagoner as part of the Switching Gears celebration hosted by Downtown Wagoner, Corp.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Downtown Wagoner, Corp. will host the community’s annual Switching Gears celebration Saturday, Oct. 10 on Main Street. The fun-filled day will include a car show, bike show, cruise/poker run, burnout contest, music and food.

Car show registration is from 7-9 a.m. and judging begins at 9:30 a.m. Car/truck classes include muscle cars (1965-1972), classics (1966-1985, show vehicles, rat rods, trucks (any year), antiques (1965 or older) and customs.

Motorcycle classes include customs, classics (1966-1985), bagger-side bags and sport-crotch rockets.

Awards will be presented at 11 a.m.

From 12:30-4 p.m. a cruise/poker run is planned. The 55-mile run begins at Flower to the People then travels to Wagoner Care Center, Yorkshire Village Retirement Center, Cypress Cove Marina and Giggle Fish Grill, Foggy Bottom Kitchen before ending at Schalliol’s Bar, Grill & Lanes.

At 6 p.m. the burnouts will begin. Sponsored by Woolley Booger Racing, the contest winner will receive a $250 cash prize.

Registration fee for the car show and burnout is $20 per entry per class.

For more information or to enter the competitions, call 918-457-0207 or send an email to DowntownWagoner@gmail.com.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

