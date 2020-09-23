Suspects sought in rural Wagoner county burglary case

Deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a pair of suspects caught on surveillance camera during a Sept. 18 burglary in the area of 181st Street and 345th E. Ave. between Coweta and Redbird.

One suspect is described as a Black male, standing 6’0” with a slim build and wearing all black clothing. The second suspect is a white female, standing 5’0” with a small build. She has bright red hair.

Authorities say the suspects were observed by a witness driving away in a small gray or cream-colored vehicle.

If anyone has information on the suspects in this case, please contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.