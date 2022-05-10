Summerfest kicks off June 2 with venue change

From the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce:

Due to the ongoing construction of the stormwater project and streetscape project in Downtown Wagoner, the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to re-locate Summerfest to Maple Park temporarily for the 2022 festival.

The City of Wagoner and ODOT will be working on South Main Street prior to the Summerfest move-in date. Due to the congestion and construction hazards, we feel it is best to re-locate for this year to our old home, Maple Park. North Main does not accommodate the festival for space and/or power.

Though this was a difficult decision, we are looking forward to hosting the 61st Annual Summerfest. We are going to make the best out of the situation and give Summerfest at Maple Park one last send-off before we move back to downtown in June 2023 when the construction projects are completed.

We had an incredible crowd last year and hope everyone will come back to support our festival this year. There will be live music all three days, rides, food, vendors, and more! Our new carnival company Great Plains Amusement was a hit! We received so many compliments about the professionalism of their staff. We are looking forward to having them back this year on the midway.

Summerfest will kick off on June 2-4, 2022 at Maple Park in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Armbands will be available all three days and will go on pre-sale soon! They will be $30 at the festival or $25 if purchased in advance. Advance sales will be in person and online. Dates, times, and locations for pre-sales will be announced soon.

Please follow the chamber on Facebook or visit the Chamber Events section of our website for more information. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-485-3414.