Suicide awareness training offered in Wagoner

Officers and deputies with multiple law enforcement agencies were in Wagoner this week to participate in Officer Suicide Awareness training at the Wagoner Civic Center.

The program, hosted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Thompson, educates law enforcement on how to identify and cope with the stress officers experience on a daily basis.

This year to date, there have been 128 suicides involving law enforcement personnel in the United States.

Class subjects included Cumulative Career Traumatic Stress (CCTS), Acute PTSD, suicidal ideations, depression, communication with peers, critical incidents and demands of the career, among other topics.

Class participants were reminded if they personally experience suicidal ideations or know someone who is, help is available. Options include:

Mental Health America Hotline: Text MHA to 741741. Mental Health America is a nationwide organization that provides assistance through this text line. You will be linked to someone who can guide you through a crisis or just provide information. National Suicide Prevention 1-800-273-8255.

