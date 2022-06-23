Substance use community conversations happening in Wagoner

Wagoner Community Hospital, in conjunction with the Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium, is holding Community Conversations regarding substance use.

In April of 2022, a series of Community Conversations were organized to provide Wagoner County residents and stakeholders with vital information and resources regarding substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

Wagoner Community Hospital and the Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium, along with community stakeholders including Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Lincoln Enrichment Center, Parkside Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital, and Wagoner Health Department, have participated in a series of meetings and presentations to inform and educate Wagoner County residents on a variety of topics. These topics include peer recovery support services, prescription monitoring and safe disposal, anti-stigma, proper administration of Naloxone, and information on Opioids, Vaping, and Fentanyl. Over 250 harm reduction items have been distributed to the community, including Naloxone, medication storage boxes, and Deterra Disposal Pouches.

"Community conversations are providing our citizens with opportunities to learn more about substance use," said Suzanne M. Salichs, Wagoner Community Hospital Grants Director. "We are also learning from the community which helps us to provide more effective services."

Upcoming Community Conversations will be held on June 28, at 6:30 p.m. They will be held at the Whitehorn Cove Fire Department, located at 69953 S. 312 Way. Another session will be held July 16 at 6: p.m. That session will be at the Taylor Ferry Fire Department on 33038 Long Bay Road.

Other sessions are being planned in Catoosa, Coweta, Okay, Porter, Red Bird, Tullahassee, Toppers, and Wagoner.

If you are interested in having a Community Conversation in your community, please contact Dr. Salichs at (918) 614-5537.