Students from Wagoner County named to dean’s list at OU

Twelve students from Wagoner County made the honor roll at the University of Oklahoma out of nearly 9,000 students.

Nine students from Coweta made the list.

Brooklyn Flemings, Hunter Harjo, Vana Moua and Connor Wright all were President’s Honor Roll recipients. Amy Gray, Dalton Hallum, Josie Russell, William Russell and Ethan Salbino all made Dean’s List.

Three Students from Wagoner made the list.

Joseph Charboneau, Christopher Dearman and Olivia Riggs were all Dean’s List recipients.

A total of 8,900 students were named to the fall 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,576 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses, the university said.

The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the fall honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during the winter intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.