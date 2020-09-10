Students at Coweta Public Schools to receive free meals

Families of students attending Coweta Public Schools are getting a reprieve when it comes to paying for meals at school this semester. The USDA has signed a waiver that will provide free lunch and breakfast for students beginning Monday, Sept. 14 through Dec. 31, 2020, as long as funding is available.

Opaa! Officials say the meals will be for students whether they are enrolled in virtual or in-person education classes.

Virtual students will receive their breakfast and lunch meals together. Parents will need to call 918-486-0802 by 9 a.m. on the day they wish to request meals. They will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the main kitchen (407 N. Broadway) on the days school is in session.

Meals will also be available on scheduled distance learning days.

For students attending school in-person, they will still use their school ID number as they go through the cafeteria lines, but will not be charged for meals.

The free meals will be available through the fall semester or until funding runs out, whichever comes first.

For more information, please call the number listed in this article.

