Student from Wagoner earns special distinction at Wichita State University

Heather Werner, from Wagoner, is one of over 3,000 students, who earned the prestigious achievement of dean’s honor roll at Wichita State University for the fall 2021 semester.

3,246 students, in total, made the dean’s honor roll.

A student must be enrolled full time and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the dean’s honor roll, university staff said.

Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 16,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries.