Street of Treats event slated Oct. 31 in Coweta

The Downtown Activities Committee, in conjunction with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, will sponsor a Drive-Thru Street of Treats event Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m. on Bristow Ave. between Ash and Chestnut streets.

With the need to social distance due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers came up with the drive thru event to ensure kids could still collect candy safely with their families.

This will take the place of the annual Trunk-or-Treat event in the downtown Broadway District.

Trick-or-treaters and their parents will stay in their vehicles and travel northbound only on Bristow Ave. Every 20 feet they will stop and participating candy distributors will walk up and hand treats to the children through the window.

The entry point for the event will be at the intersection of Broadway and Ash St. Coweta police officers will help direct traffic.

Since children are staying in the cars, prizes will be given for the best decorated vehicle. Vehicles can be registered online at www.cowetachamber.com/events.

Any businesses or individuals who would like to set up a candy booth along the Street of Treats route can sign up at the link above.