Street closures for Coweta Fall Festival starting Sept. 15
Street closures for Coweta Fall Festival starting Sept. 15

Street closures

We respectfully ask for festival patrons to refrain from parking behind downtown businesses as owners and customers will need back door access to conduct business while streets are closed - Coweta Chamber of Commerce

 Courtesy: Coweta Chamber of Commerce

A number of streets in the Downtown Broadway District will be closed to thru traffic beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 12 noon to allow Great Plains Amusements to safely set up rides for the 46th Annual Coweta Fall Festival celebration.

Closures include:

Broadway Street from Chestnut to Pecan;

The 100 block of West Sycamore from Broadway to Bristow Ave.;

The 100 block of East Sycamore from Broadway to the alleyway behind Bob Gilbert Towing and Coweta Hardware and Lumber, and

The 100 block of West Cypress from Broadway to the alleyway behind Indigo Tie Dye and 1843 on Broadway.

On Saturday, Broadway Street will be closed further down toward 151st Street to accommodate the DAV Car Show.

We respectfully ask for festival patrons to refrain from parking behind downtown businesses as owners and customers will need back door access to conduct business while streets are closed. The same goes for the parking area just west of the Coweta Public Library and the parking lot just north of Brown Funeral Home & Cremations.

Also, when parking in neighborhoods, do not park on the grass on private property or block driveways.

We appreciate the support of our local downtown businesses for our festival.

