Street closures coming for Bluegrass & Chili Festival starting Sept. 8

Several streets will be closed in downtown Wagoner starting Sept. 8 due to the cities largest event, the Bluegrass and Chili Festival.
The following streets will be affected in the downtown area:
1. N. Main - Cherokee to N.E. 2nd will close Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 a.m.
2. N. Main - N.E. 2nd to N.E. 3rd will close Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. N.E. 2nd to Washington Avenue. (Affected residents will be allowed entrance/exit only. Follow directional signage).
3. S. Main - Cherokee to Church Street will be closed Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. S. Main - Cherokee to S.E. 3rd will be closed Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m.
4. Church Street - S. Main to Muskogee will be closed Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m.
5. Cherokee Street will be closed at Smith to Casaver Avenues beginning Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
6. Railroad Boulevard will be closed at S.E. 3rd to Cherokee beginning Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m.
Streets will remain closed until Sunday, Sept. 12 until noon, or as soon as an area is clear of equipment, stages, etc.
Restaurants: Per the ABLE Commission, if you have a liquor license, you are not allowed to sell outside (on the sidewalks) or allow open products from the inside of your establishment to go outside in festival areas. It is a violation. The business and festival will be subject to fines per occurrence.
All: Please do not set tables/chairs/anything on the sidewalks outside your business on city sidewalks. We do not want to impede the movement of our handicap guests and attendees.
"We certainly appreciate your patience during this time," said Bluegrass and Chili Festival organizers. "We are expecting thousands of visitors from the region to attend this event. They will see the very best of Wagoner. You never know when a potential business or a possible new resident will be impressed by the community spirit and decide to make Wagoner their new business or home."
The Bluegrass and Chili Festival is Sept. 10 and 11. Any questions can be referred to (918)-485-2554.