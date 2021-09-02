Street closures coming for Bluegrass & Chili Festival starting Sept. 8

Several streets will be closed in downtown Wagoner starting Sept. 8 due to the cities largest event, the Bluegrass and Chili Festival.

The following streets will be affected in the downtown area:

1. N. Main - Cherokee to N.E. 2nd will close Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 a.m.

2. N. Main - N.E. 2nd to N.E. 3rd will close Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. N.E. 2nd to Washington Avenue. (Affected residents will be allowed entrance/exit only. Follow directional signage).

3. S. Main - Cherokee to Church Street will be closed Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. S. Main - Cherokee to S.E. 3rd will be closed Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m.

4. Church Street - S. Main to Muskogee will be closed Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m.

5. Cherokee Street will be closed at Smith to Casaver Avenues beginning Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

6. Railroad Boulevard will be closed at S.E. 3rd to Cherokee beginning Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m.

Streets will remain closed until Sunday, Sept. 12 until noon, or as soon as an area is clear of equipment, stages, etc.