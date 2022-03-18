Stormwater improvement project underway in Wagoner, streetscape to follow

Think about this for a second.

The stormwater drainage system — underneath the sidewalks of the Cherokee Street intersection in the center of Wagoner — is nearly 100 years old.

It’s time for a reboot, wouldn’t you think?

That reboot has already started.

City of Wagoner Public Works crews are tackling that project themselves, and by doing so, it’s projected to save the taxpayers of Wagoner about $1 million, according to Bill Smith, Wagoner’s Flood Plain Administrator.

Smith, along with Wagoner City Administrator Dwayne Elam, and Steve Powell from Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC, spoke to a packed room of Wagoner Area Chamber members and guests on Thursday for a discussion related to the stormwater improvement project, and the streetscape and mill and fill projects to follow.

Things are going to get busy in Wagoner. Buckle up.

The goal of the stormwater project is to replace old pipes in the ground in downtown Wagoner along Cherokee and Main Street to help mitigate standing water after weather events. Smith has been studying Wagoner’s stormwater issues since he was hired on in 2016. He has seen firsthand how bad the flooding gets for local businesses along Cherokee after a heavy rain storm.

Smith expects the downtown Wagoner stormwater flooding project to take roughly nine months to be complete. Residents can expect lane closures, and possibly detours, while the work is going on. It’s the first step in Wagoner’s long list of projects that need to happen since all of the other projects are mostly above-ground projects. Crews will begin tearing up concrete and asphalt west of Main Street and working down from there. It’s all part of a thorough plan before Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation crews come to town.

Once May 1, 2022 rolls along, Wagoner residents can expect to see contractors hired by O.D.O.T come to Wagoner to start the downtown streetscape project — a project nearly five years in the making. It’s expected to make downtown Wagoner look aesthetically pleasing, with wider sidewalks for ADA compliance, new ramps and lighting and top-of-the-line landscaping built with its own irrigation system. The project is on Cherokee Street facing north and south from the railroad tracks and going east to Casaver Avenue by the county courthouse.

The goal is for city crews assigned to the stormwater project to be working on a different part of town by May 1, so O.D.O.T. crews can begin the streetscape project at that time. It’s important to remember that Cherokee Street is a state highway, OK-51, which is why O.D.O.T. has complete control of what goes on in that area.

Streetscape crews have until about Aug. 1 to be done so the next round of contractors can come in — the mill and fill crew. Look at this as the cherry on top for Wagoner projects: crews will mill and repave Cherokee Street from the railroad all the way to Story Avenue. Crosswalks will also all be re-striped.

When it’s all said and done, the intersection is projected to look completely different in one year.

“It’s gonna’ get tough,” Elam told the crowd. “You’re going to say, ‘I wish they’d hurry up,’ but I promise you by the end of this thing, you’re going to be proud.”

