Stormwater fee yet to be decided in Wagoner

Wagoner’s hydrologist, along with a handful of city officials, are still contemplating how much to charge businesses and homeowners for what they’re calling a much-needed and long overdue stormwater fee in city limits.

The City of Wagoner hosted a stormwater fee and utility open house on May 10, 2022. Although it wasn’t well attended by residents, it was jam-packed with nearly six years of findings and knowledge from Bill Smith. Smith is Wagoner’s flood plain administrator, hired in 2016.

“There have been decades of uncontrolled impervious area in Wagoner,” he said bluntly at the Wagoner Civic Center.

Smith is aiming to relieve the massive amounts of stormwater flooding in the city by initiating a stormwater fee for homes and businesses. Like a regular utility, it would pay for repairing drainage issues within the city. It would include repairs of culverts and ditches; design, construction and maintenance of storm drainage systems and detention facilities and the replacement of undersized driveway and intersection culverts.

Fees have not been determined for residential and non-residential properties yet, or voted on by the city council. The stormwater committee, consisting of city councilors Patrick Sampson, Anthony Wagoner and Roger Schilling, have been contemplating for months what the proposed monthly fee should be.

Smith believes the decades of new and historic development in Wagoner are contributing to the consistent flooding on roadways, driveways, sidewalks and grass after every rain storm. When Smith came to Wagoner in 2016, he noticed the dire problem immediately, and issues a stormwater ordinance for new development. Not one permit has been denied since he issued that ordinance, he said. Each permit is reviewed for stormwater impacts.

Wagoner has over 56 miles of city streets, 112 miles of bar ditches, and over 2,800 culverts under city streets, according to Smith’s statistics. He believes almost every bar ditch, intersection culvert and driveway culvert is either undersized, filled with sedimentation or damaged. Wagoner city crews, as busy as they are, do not have time, manpower and resources to everything they need to do, plus stormwater. That would be the reason for the stormwater fee, Smith said.

Many Oklahoma communities have a stormwater fee for homeowners and businesses, and it is typically measured by: 1 ESU (equivalent surface area) = 2,650 square feet of impervious area, or artificial structures, like pavement and concrete, or rooftops.

This article will be updated.

