Staying safe on the water, featuring Tow Boat US Fort Gibson Capt. Rhoades

Captain Steve Rhoades knows a thing or two about boating on the water. He owns Tow Boat US, which is essentially ‘AAA’ on the water, offering boaters’ jump starts, water towing, fuel deliveries and other services for a small fee.

He’s seen firsthand the simple, yet sometimes forgotten, maintenance issues boaters tend to skip over which end up costing them a lot of money in the long run; or worse — a broken down boat in the middle of the lake.

If Capt. Rhoades could offer one free tip to boaters, it’s probably this: pay attention to your surroundings.

“Being a responsible boater means being aware of your surroundings,” Rhoades said to the Wagoner County American–Tribune. “When the music is up and you have a lot of friends on your boat, it could be hard to pay attention.”

Rhoades isn’t a stranger to what’s going on in the water. People are driving too fast. They’re getting distracted. Despite the distractions, Rhoades urges boaters on Fort Gibson Lake, or any lake, to remember that whatever happens on that vessel, everyone’s safety (for the most part) is the driver's responsibility.

It does not stop with distractions. If boaters’ are unfamiliar with the lake, Rhoades said it may not be a bad idea to ask residents, marina staff or local first responders about the lake. For instance, what areas should be avoided, what the channels are, or if there’s any shallow spots. Fort Gibson Lake, in particular, tends to have some stumpy and shallow areas, Rhoades said.

It’s a big reason why when Rhoades' drives, he’s standing up. He’s looking at the direction of other boats around him. He’s looking at the water and how deep or shallow it may be.

“It’s different than being in a car accident because you may be able to just get up and walk down the road to safety,” he said. “There are a lot of people that don’t want to admit they don’t know something, but it’s completely okay to ask somebody if you don’t know.”

Another quick and easy task that Rhoades has seen many boaters not do is change the impellers — a water pump that cools the boat's engine. It’s a cheap fix, mostly under $100. In fact, he said it’s his company's biggest call on Fort Gibson Lake.

“A mechanic will tell you that the impeller should be changed every two years,” he said. “Spending a couple hundred bucks on your boat every couple of years will save you in the long run.”

It does not matter if it’s a $1,000,000 or a $10,000 boat, they are all susceptible to breaking down, he added.

Having kill switches on boats are also super important for drivers, he said. If the driver is thrown from the boat, the lanyard goes with the driver and the engine will be disabled. It’s typically red and black, similar to a key chain.

Last but not least, he wants people to remember that here in northeast Oklahoma, we are a lot luckier than most people think.

“Fort Gibson is such a great lake, and most people don’t realize how many great lakes we have,” Rhoades said. “Take a break from the computers and movies. We got boatin’, we got fishin’, and it’s all here.”