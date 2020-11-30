Staying close to home, shoppers support local businesses

The weekend after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest shopping period of the year. In Wagoner and Coweta, merchants invited shoppers to start their day by checking out local retailers before heading to the metropolitan shopping outlets.
Saturday, Nov. 28 was no different as the communities recognized Small Business Saturday, a campaign created by American Express to encourage people to “shop small” and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
That concept is more important now than ever before as businesses continue to operate during a global pandemic.
At Wagoner Flowers and Gifts, owner Regina Frost said she puts a lot of thought into what customers might like in her shop.
“When you support small, you support families, and when you support businesses, we in turn can support teachers and others,” Frost said.
On Shop Small Saturday, the business owner offered a 20 percent discount on all Christmas décor and gave a free ornament to shoppers until the supply ran out.
In addition, each customer’s name was put into a drawing for a fresh holiday centerpiece that will be available Christmas week.
Patrons were thrilled with the “extras” provided as a thank you for shopping local.
“This town has been wonderful to us!” Frost exclaimed. “During this pandemic especially, they’ve been so good to make sure they shop local. That makes me want to give back more – to pour into my customers.”
Wagoner Flowers and Gifts was closed to the public for six weeks this spring as COVID-19 cases continued to climb. Nonetheless, Frost ran the shop by herself to do curbside pickups and deliveries.
“No one wanted to get out and do anything. People were just scared at that point to get out and did not know what to do or think,” she noted. “I wanted to keep my business running. We would deliver flowers and drop them off at customers’ door steps. We were blessed to still be able to do that and God continues to bless.”
Employees were brought back before Mother’s Day and they’ve been at the shop ever since. The business continues to prosper, despite the ongoing pandemic.
“I am not going to live in fear. The Bible speaks not to live in fear,” Frost said. “We will be smart. I don’t require masks, but I do encourage them. We’ll keep the doors open as long as we can.”
In Coweta, the Downtown Activities Committee put together a Shop Small Saturday drawing to award one lucky shopper with $500 in products and gift cards from the Broadway District.
Shoppers took Christmas tree cards to at least 10 downtown merchants to have them stamped for an opportunity to win the prize. Megan Woolsey was announced as the winner at 8 p.m.
Organizers were thrilled to see shoppers post their trips on Facebook to show their support or merchants.
Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby reminds when customers make purchases from small mom and pop shops, they are in turn supporting the businesses that support the community.
“I don’t see anyone from a Tulsa department store writing a check to support any of our school groups, little league teams or booster clubs,” Allamby said.
Equally important is the tax revenue that local purchases made in Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Okay provide to those respective communities.
“There is a huge misunderstanding of how our communities receive dollars to make improvements to our roadways, police and fire. That’s through spending money locally and tax dollars,” Allamby noted. “As we continue to grow, we need to make sure we are putting our best foot forward. The only way the city can do that is if people shop local.”
