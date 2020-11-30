Staying close to home, shoppers support local businesses

“This town has been wonderful to us!” Frost exclaimed. “During this pandemic especially, they’ve been so good to make sure they shop local. That makes me want to give back more – to pour into my customers.”

Wagoner Flowers and Gifts was closed to the public for six weeks this spring as COVID-19 cases continued to climb. Nonetheless, Frost ran the shop by herself to do curbside pickups and deliveries.

“No one wanted to get out and do anything. People were just scared at that point to get out and did not know what to do or think,” she noted. “I wanted to keep my business running. We would deliver flowers and drop them off at customers’ door steps. We were blessed to still be able to do that and God continues to bless.”

Employees were brought back before Mother’s Day and they’ve been at the shop ever since. The business continues to prosper, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“I am not going to live in fear. The Bible speaks not to live in fear,” Frost said. “We will be smart. I don’t require masks, but I do encourage them. We’ll keep the doors open as long as we can.”

In Coweta, the Downtown Activities Committee put together a Shop Small Saturday drawing to award one lucky shopper with $500 in products and gift cards from the Broadway District.