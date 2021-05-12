State to get refund for $2.6 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will get a refund for its $2.6 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine, a drug former President Donald Trump claimed could be used against COVID-19.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that he reached an agreement with FFF Enterprises, a private pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health purchased the drug at the onset of COVID-19 after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for it as a treatment for the virus.
The agency bought hydroxychloroquine pursuant to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive orders declaring an emergency during the pandemic.
After the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization, the Oklahoma State Department of Health asked Hunter’s office to get involved.
The state alleged the purchase price may have been excessive pursuant to the Oklahoma Emergency Price Stabilization Act, according to a mutual settlement agreement.
The company denies allegations related to the pricing of the product, according to the agreement.
The refund will be made in five installments for products that have been properly stored, maintained and are in good condition, according to the agreement. Several states also purchased the drug.
“I commend the leadership at FFF Enterprises who worked with us to return the state’s supply of hydroxychloroquine while giving the state a refund,” Hunter said. “They recognized we were in competition with every other state in the nation to get whatever we could to protect Oklahomans.
“When it was determined the drug wasn’t effective in combating the virus, we did the right by refunding our money.”