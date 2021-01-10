State preparing businesses for how to access new pandemic relief funds

Borrowers will receive full loan forgiveness if they spend at least 60% of the money on payroll costs over an eight- or 24-week period.

“PPP2, it looks like it’s going to be a lot better than the first one,” Kouplen said. “It gives much more clarity around a seasonal employer, how to calculate payroll costs and revenue. It gives a lot more clarity around businesses that have been in business less than 12 months.”

Still, some logistics for the PPP2 program haven’t been worked out. The deadline for applications is March 31, but no start date has been announced, Kouplen said.

“I often said in the first round that we were building the airplane as we were flying it,” said Larry Weatherford of the Oklahoma district of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “To a certain extent, we continue to do that with this second round, as well.”

“… If we had a drinking game where I said guidance was forthcoming, by the end of this call, most of you would be in pretty bad shape. I ask you to bear with me.”

The new stimulus expands PPP eligibility to more nonprofit organizations. It also provides $20 billion for businesses in low-income communities and $15 billion in dedicated support for live venues, independent movie theaters and museums.