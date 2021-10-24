State of the Schools: Coweta Superintendent discusses tornado recovery, COVID-19, growth

“If we were out there selling funnel cakes on the night of the tornado, we would have made a lot of money.”
It’s what Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes had to say while witnessing a massive amount of people checking out the damage after the Oct. 10 EF-1 tornado. Like most curious souls, Holmes was certainly one of them that night, apprehensive to see if the initial reports of the high school taking a direct hit were true. In fact, he had trouble driving past certain emergency personnel once he reached school grounds.
Holmes was joined by school staff, members of the Coweta Choir, and the Coweta Chamber of Commerce for a State of the Schools presentation on Oct. 20 — 10 days after the tornado.
Rewind back ten days earlier and Holmes said he quickly found out from police officers that the majority of the damage was at Mission Intermediate Grade Center. He was able to get inside the school once it was safe with other school staff. Holmes said all of the alarms were blasting. He walked into several classrooms and immediately saw blown-out windows, and debris scattered. Nearly a dozen HVAC units were in the parking lot, and water was seeping through the roof.
It was “crazy and hectic” to say they least, Holmes said.
Holmes’ first thought was: “It’s going to be a while before Mission Intermediate students go back to their classroom.” A day or two later, Holmes had already reached out to local churches to see if they could house MIGC students. That way they could keep in-person learning going in different places throughout the city.
Luckily, restoration and maintenance crews were at the schools within hours after the tornado hit, and the bulk of the damage was repaired rather quickly. Temporary HVAC units were installed, which Holmes would refer to as a blessing. A second initial thought he had around that time: “It’s going to be a while before we can get some working HVAC units again.”
Since fall break started three days after the tornado hit, it didn’t affect students that much. The only slight inconvenience was MIGC students having to do distance learning the following week.
Insurance is taking care of the nearly $1 million amount of damage at Coweta Public Schools so far, Holmes said. Shutting off the gas and having to start it back up in large buildings, with potential other leaks, is always a costly ordeal, he added.
But if there’s one thing about the unfortunate storm that makes Holmes beyond proud of his district, it’s his students. They were willing and unselfish throughout the entire cleanup process. Many athletes would text their coaches and ask how they could help before their coach even reached out. They all stepped in for their schools, he said. Whether it was band members or the baseball team, the ‘black and orange’ were in full force.
“Our Coweta kids can operate a four wheel drive and back up a trailer better than anyone around, much better than me” Holmes said. “They have such a great work ethic … It truly is a great place to raise a family.”
As for COVID-19 in the schools, Holmes said it is dwindling, with only four people, students and staff, in the entire district confirmed with positive cases as of Oct. 20. There isn’t a mask mandate in place, following Gov. Stitt’s law. It is a personal choice whether or not students and/or staff wear them, he said. Unlike this time last year, there are no quarantine rules in place.
“When you give us a choice, we’re going to do whatever we can to keep our kids in school,” Holmes said. “Face-to-face instruction is hard to beat.”
The growth coming to Coweta cannot be ignored, Holmes said while wrapping up his presentation. The district already saw an eight percent jump, the first year of large growth after remaining flat for nearly 10 years.
Staff are going through a CPS Master Plan currently, and looking at square footage in all of the school sites, he added. It will determine what buildings can be added on to for potential build-outs. Holmes said there is a strong possibly the Coweta Public School Board will be in discussion related to a school bond issue within the next two years.
“We’re going to have to build more schools before too long,” he said. “People want to move out of the big city and come here. We are planning for the future.”