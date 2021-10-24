State of the Schools: Coweta Superintendent discusses tornado recovery, COVID-19, growth

“If we were out there selling funnel cakes on the night of the tornado, we would have made a lot of money.”

It’s what Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes had to say while witnessing a massive amount of people checking out the damage after the Oct. 10 EF-1 tornado. Like most curious souls, Holmes was certainly one of them that night, apprehensive to see if the initial reports of the high school taking a direct hit were true. In fact, he had trouble driving past certain emergency personnel once he reached school grounds.

Holmes was joined by school staff, members of the Coweta Choir, and the Coweta Chamber of Commerce for a State of the Schools presentation on Oct. 20 — 10 days after the tornado.

Rewind back ten days earlier and Holmes said he quickly found out from police officers that the majority of the damage was at Mission Intermediate Grade Center. He was able to get inside the school once it was safe with other school staff. Holmes said all of the alarms were blasting. He walked into several classrooms and immediately saw blown-out windows, and debris scattered. Nearly a dozen HVAC units were in the parking lot, and water was seeping through the roof.

It was “crazy and hectic” to say they least, Holmes said.