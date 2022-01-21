State of the city: ‘Financially, we’re in great shape,” says city manager

There will be around 1600 new homes built in sub-divisions throughout Coweta city limits in the next, few years, Kolman added. Although that is a plus for the community, it may become a challenge for the school district in terms of transportation, he said when asked about challenges that may be coming down the pike for Coweta.

“I expect in the next couple years, we all are going to see some really good development in Coweta,” Kolman said.

He expects the development to be so good that OK-51 is going to become similar to US-75, with stop and go traffic and numerous stop lights. It’s why he encourages people to be on the lookout for the new interchange between 273rd E. Ave and the Muscogee Creek Highway. It will allow people to get to and from Wagoner County and westward to Tulsa County without having to stay on OK-51 the whole time.

And if you are on OK-51 and want to avoid the traffic congestion that’s coming (and in some cases, already has come), the city will need to get to work on some arterial roadway projects.

In fact, 13 road projects are projected for 2022.

The Roads + One for Coweta