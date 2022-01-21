State of the city: ‘Financially, we’re in great shape,” says city manager

Coweta Mayor Evette Young and City Manager Roger Kolman are optimistic about what’s to come for Coweta, a city with an estimated percentage growth of 21.5 percent from 2010 and 2020.
It’s growing by the day, and both Kolman and Young said it will be imperative that city staff, and residents, remain forward-thinkers with every future project.
They began their State of the City address with a thank-you of sorts to the people that went out shopping in Coweta stores in 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, records indicate that Coweta’s revenue stream increased exponentially. Although Kolman believes the spike won’t be permanent, he said it was certainly a nice surprise.
“Typically when there is a panic, people tend to hoard,” he said to a packed room of Coweta Chamber of Commerce members at their January General Membership Meeting on Wednesday. “Businesses, especially Walmart, saw a huge revenue stream. It’s not sustainable. I expect to see a small decrease (probably) next year.”
Like most Oklahoma cities, Kolman said Coweta's biggest expenditure, as a whole, was related to wages and salaries.
Kolman and Young shared a slide titled, “Opportunity Gap in Trade Area” which essentially means where money is going outside of Coweta. Their biggest areas of opportunity include $57.58 million from grocery stores, followed by clothing and accessories at $22.13 million and building and home centers at $14.21 million. A full demographics and GAP analysis, from Retail Attractions, LLC, can be found on the City of Coweta website.
There will be around 1600 new homes built in sub-divisions throughout Coweta city limits in the next, few years, Kolman added. Although that is a plus for the community, it may become a challenge for the school district in terms of transportation, he said when asked about challenges that may be coming down the pike for Coweta.
“I expect in the next couple years, we all are going to see some really good development in Coweta,” Kolman said.
He expects the development to be so good that OK-51 is going to become similar to US-75, with stop and go traffic and numerous stop lights. It’s why he encourages people to be on the lookout for the new interchange between 273rd E. Ave and the Muscogee Creek Highway. It will allow people to get to and from Wagoner County and westward to Tulsa County without having to stay on OK-51 the whole time.
And if you are on OK-51 and want to avoid the traffic congestion that’s coming (and in some cases, already has come), the city will need to get to work on some arterial roadway projects.
In fact, 13 road projects are projected for 2022.
The Roads + One for Coweta
Thirteen projects are in the works for fiscal year 2022 and $500,000 is in investment.
Some ‘big ones’ include 121st Street South and 289th E. Ave. A crack seal project on 141st Street South is aimed at preserving the driving surface.
Recently, the city of Coweta underwent a roadway improvements planning study with the FirstStep Program. It was a partnership with the University of Arkansas and private firms. They drove every roadway in Coweta, utilizing video and Google Earth. Their job was to locate damaged roads and provide maintenance plans.
As it turned out, there were a lot of red X's diagramed in the study. Red, of course, means the roads have defects and need maintenance. Yellow means they are ‘okay.’ Green means they are in decent shape.
“It’s not acceptable for us,” Young said. “They’ve been here too long. We need to fix our roads.”
Kolman added that most of the roadway issues the city is facing are due to improper drainage after rain events.
The One for Coweta initiative will also play a big role in the success of roads projects and other infrastructure endeavors.
Originally passed overwhelmingly in September 2021, city staff discovered an advertising error. Out of an abundance of caution, they are having another election on Feb. 8. One for Coweta is a a one-cent permanent increase in Coweta sales tax to support capital projects for public safety facilities and equipment, parks, streets and drainage projects across the city.
A one-cent increase in sales tax will raise approximately 1.3 million a year for the city, they said.
A list of the projects, and specifically the road improvements, can be found on oneforcoweta.com.
Wastewater + ICTC
Since Coweta is growing, Kolman and Young both agree that the infrastructure needs to grow with it. Part of that infrastructure starts at the wastewater treatment plant.
The city is currently in the design phase of an upgraded waste water treatment plant, allowing the system to treat an additional .5 million gallons of wastewater per day. It’s an $11 million project, with constructed slated to begin in 2023.
Economics plays a big role in the success of not over-paying for the upgraded wastewater treatment facility, Kolman said.
“We can’t bid on this right now — we need to see what happens with the economy and the supply chain,” Kolman said. "If we did bid, we would probably be paying four or five million dollars more in costs due to where the economy is in these weird times.”
Indian Capital Technology Center, or ICTC, is slowly but surely making its way to the city’s east side along OK-51, west of the Koweta Indian Health Center. ICTC is a technical school with four campus locations serving children and adults.
Since capacity will be greater with the school in place, the nearby lift station will need to be upgraded so wastewater can be pushed up hill. It’s a $512,000 project, partially funded by an Economic Development Administration, or EDA, grant.
Kolman expects students and staff to be in the Coweta ICTC building by Fall 2023.
Sidewalks and parks
Mayor Young told the room that improvements to Roland Park, west of S. 283rd E. Ave, has been on her list since 2015. She’s confident that 2022 will be the magic year.
The most important facet of fixing up Roland Park in phase 1 is the drainage, she said. It’s not uncommon to see the park, a flood plain, flood in the parking lot after a rain storm. Crews also plan on upgrading the basketball and tennis courts and walking trails.
The $215,000 Phase 1 project was awarded to contractors in December 2021, and should begin in early 2022. If everything goes as planned, Young said another phase will consist of installing a splash pad.
In addition, students will not need to worry about walking to school near OK-51 once the 'Pecan Sidewalk Project' is complete.
The Pecan Project consists of widening the sidewalks at Broadway to Guthrie Avenue. Once that is complete, crews will make sidewalks starting at Guthrie all the way to 305th E. Ave.
“The schools will finally be able to say, we have a sidewalk,” Young said. “It will be a lot more walkable, especially for the kids and the people walking to and from the Broadway district.”
It is, however, a large project and an expensive one considering asphalt is involved. It costs approximately $900,000 and it’s partially funded (80%) by a TAP Grant.
Kolman expects students to be walking on those sidewalks by 2025. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the project took all of five years to be complete.
“We all need to work together,” Kolman said. “That way we can leave Coweta better than how we found it.”