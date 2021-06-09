State employment agency to hold career fairs as jobless claims decline

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending May 29 was 385,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.

The dip in unemployment claims comes as the OESC announced that it will host career fairs in Tulsa on June 23 and in Oklahoma City on June 25.

“We are hopeful that claimants will find many employment opportunities at these career fairs, and I encourage claimants looking for employment to take these additional opportunities and attend the career fairs,” said Zumwalt.

“We will have thousands of open positions available from a multitude of industries, and now is the best time to get back to work and take advantage of the $1,200 Return-to-Work Incentive.”

Similar to other Republican governors, Kevin Stitt announced last month that he was ending the state’s participation in the supplemental federal unemployment programs.

The $300 per week payment, plus unemployment benefits for contract and gig workers, will end June 26.

The state is offering a $1,200 stipend to the first 20,000 applicants who meet the program criteria and get new jobs.