State COVID-19 numbers for Friday: 676 recovered, 1,013 new cases, 11 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY -- There were 676 statewide recoveries from the COVID-19 virus and 1,013 new cases with 11 deaths in Friday's report from the State Department of Health.

There are 518 currently hospitalized with 9,071 active cases. A total of 852,355 have tested negative.

Wagoner County's numbers stand at 1,200 cases, 1,046 that have recovered and 23 deaths.

City numbers from the county are:

* Wagoner: 186 cases, 154 recoveries and 5 deaths.

* Coweta: 278 cases, 247 recoveries and 13 deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,531 cases, 2,194 recoveries and 28 deaths.

* Catoosa: 102 cases, 94 recoveries and no deaths.

* Haskell: 76 cases, 71 recoveries and 1 death.

* Porter: 34 cases, 31 recoveries and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recoveries and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case, no recoveries and no deaths.

