Stallings sentenced to prison for exploitation, elderly abuse

Sheri Marie Stallings was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for exploitation of an elderly person, and an additional 10-year concurrent sentence for abuse by a caretaker in Wagoner County.
This conviction and sentence was related to Stallings' stealing $283,000 from her mother in May 2019 — and failing to provide adequate shelter and nutrition for her. Stallings had a Power of Attorney over her mother’s financial affairs, according to the District 27 District Attorney’s Office, comprised of Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner Counties.
The Department of Human Resources, or DHS, referred the case to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, who ultimately arrested Stallings for the exploitation and abuse.
"Cases like this are the reason why I am a career prosecutor,” said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp. “It is incredible to me that any person would exploit and abuse a vulnerable adult, especially a family member. Hopefully this sentence sends a message to others, as well as Stallings that praying upon our elderly citizens will not be tolerated, and this office will see the highest possible punishments upon conviction.”
Sheri Stallings, 49, and her husband, Hezekiah Stallings, 27, were acting as caregivers for Sheri’s mother, 73, at the time. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office reported that the mother had early stages of Alzheimer’s.
In February of 2019, sheriff deputies were called to assist Adult Protective Services, which had found the mother in a Coweta home with very little furniture, including no bed, and with little to no food, record showed. Deputies later found evidence that Sheri Stallings took control of her mother’s checking account, retirement accounts and proceeds from the sale of her mother’s home in Tulsa.
The Stallings were taken into custody at the time. According to court records, Hezekiah Stallings’ charges were dropped.