Stallings sentenced to prison for exploitation, elderly abuse

Sheri Marie Stallings was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for exploitation of an elderly person, and an additional 10-year concurrent sentence for abuse by a caretaker in Wagoner County.

This conviction and sentence was related to Stallings' stealing $283,000 from her mother in May 2019 — and failing to provide adequate shelter and nutrition for her. Stallings had a Power of Attorney over her mother’s financial affairs, according to the District 27 District Attorney’s Office, comprised of Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner Counties.

The Department of Human Resources, or DHS, referred the case to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, who ultimately arrested Stallings for the exploitation and abuse.