Spring Signing Day: Wagoner High student becomes first ever to receive archery scholarship

Senior Keaton Scott, of Wagoner High School, has become the first student in school history to receive a scholarship for archery.

Scott will participate in archery at Connors State College.

Wagoner High School staff did not only congratulate Scott, but so did the staff at Wagoner Middle School. They posted on their Facebook page and it said in part, “We would also like to congratulate him as well as his coach, Mrs.Tonya Smith, as Keaton is the first ever student from WPS history to receive an archery scholarship. He has been a student of Mrs. Smith since the 8th grade. Congratulations Keaton and Mrs. Tonya Smith!”

Joining Keaton with scholarships are Britley Butler and Jack Southern. Two students are joining branches of the military, including Kristian Reves and Gabriel Alsip.

Alsip will be joining the Oklahoma National Guard and Reves is joining the Marine Corp.

Butler will attend Kansas Wesleyan University and participate in cheer and tennis. Southern will go to McPherson College to play basketball.

The seniors were congratulated with a great, red and white Bulldog cake and surrounded by their friends and families on April 20.