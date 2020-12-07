Spreading cheer: Downtown Santa brings happiness to pandemic year

The North Pole is one busy place these days as Ol’ Saint Nick and his trustworthy elves are preparing for their world-wide distribution of toys on Christmas Eve.

On Friday, Dec. 4, however, the big guy himself (Kris Kringle) decided there was work to be done in Coweta that needed his immediate presence.

So he left the elves in charge at the toy workshop and ventured out to the downtown Broadway District to take care of the task at hand – be a beacon of light in a pandemic darkened time.

“People are saying that Christmas is canceled, that you can’t be around people. I said no more,” Kringle said. “I said I’m going to go downtown and put out some Christmas cheer. That’s what I’m here for.”

And provide cheer, he did.

Kringle, more affectionately known as Santa Claus, donned his red velvet suit, adjusted his hat and brought smiles to those who passed by.

He sat in a red and white rocking chair at various locations and waved to motorists as they drove by.

His smile was contagious and his kindness was reciprocated with the honking of horns and return waves.