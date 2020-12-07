Spreading cheer: Downtown Santa brings happiness to pandemic year

The North Pole is one busy place these days as Ol’ Saint Nick and his trustworthy elves are preparing for their world-wide distribution of toys on Christmas Eve.
On Friday, Dec. 4, however, the big guy himself (Kris Kringle) decided there was work to be done in Coweta that needed his immediate presence.
So he left the elves in charge at the toy workshop and ventured out to the downtown Broadway District to take care of the task at hand – be a beacon of light in a pandemic darkened time.
“People are saying that Christmas is canceled, that you can’t be around people. I said no more,” Kringle said. “I said I’m going to go downtown and put out some Christmas cheer. That’s what I’m here for.”
And provide cheer, he did.
Kringle, more affectionately known as Santa Claus, donned his red velvet suit, adjusted his hat and brought smiles to those who passed by.
He sat in a red and white rocking chair at various locations and waved to motorists as they drove by.
His smile was contagious and his kindness was reciprocated with the honking of horns and return waves.
When children approached him with their parents, Kringle greeted them warmly, mentioned how much they had grown since last year and asked what they wanted for Christmas.
Photo opportunities were abundant.
Kringle said with what the world has endured in 2020 with coronavirus and social distancing, people need Christmas more this year than ever before.
“For people to say we need to cancel Christmas and stay away, I say no. We need to come together a lot more than we ever have,” Kringle commented. “We need to be safe about it, we really do; but we need that Christmas cheer and love. I want people to know that Christmas is not cancelled!
“Do you see everyone who is driving by? They are smiling, and I’m bringing a little bit of cheer to their face and to their day … that’s what we need!”
Kringle will be back out this coming weekend to continue spreading holiday cheer before he returns to the North Pole.
