Speeding, wet roads cause head-on collision in Wagoner County
OHP

OHP investigated a head-on collision near US 69 June 30, south of Wagoner.

Two people are injured after a head-on collision in Wagoner County June 30, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on US 69 and CR 758, less than a mile south of Wagoner.

OHP said Clarissa Bayless, 30, of Muskogee, lost control of her GMC truck on wet roads, crossed the center line and hit an on-coming Ford F-250 head-on, OHP said.

Wagoner EMS transported Bayless to St John’s Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in fair condition with torso, arm and leg injuries, according to the troopers report.

A ten-year-old, six-year-old and five-year-old were also in the GMC and transported to the hospital. The children have since been released, OHP said.

Jacob Replogle, 29, of Salina, Okla was driving the Ford F-250. He was not injured, OHP said.

His passenger, Clark Replogle, 41, from Salina was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition with arm, leg and torso injuries, OHP said.

Troopers said speeding is the cause of the collision.

