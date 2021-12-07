Special election for one cent sales tax increase happening again in Coweta

The One for Coweta tax, a one-penny sales tax increase to be used for improvements on public safety, roads, drainage, parks and other infrastructure, will be back on the ballot due to a human error discovered by city staff.

Every Coweta City Councilor voted yes to authorize another special election on Feb. 8, 2022 at Monday’s City Council meeting.

According to city staff, “Oklahoma state statutes, specifically Title 11, Section 16-101, require that a Resolution Calling for the Election for any municipal election be published in a "newspaper of general circulation in the municipality" at least 10 days before the election date. While we did print and mail a voter information flyer to every Coweta utility customer, hold public meetings, and promote links to voter information online, we did not publish the Resolution Calling for the Election in the Wagoner County American-Tribune.”