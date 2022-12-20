Southside Future Voters coloring winners announced

Coweta Southside Elementary 3rd graders participated in a “Future Voters” Coloring Contest hosted in November by the Wagoner County Election Board.

The cash prizes were delivered and donated by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce to the contest winners recently.

Congratulations to Hollis Jensen, first place; Madison McMurray, second place; and Stella Hurt, third place for winning top honors!

This is a cross county coloring contest and 3rd graders at William R Teague Elementary in Wagoner were also participating.

Jensen will now go on to compete for Overall Winner honors with the first place winner from Teague. Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said that winner would be announced in the New Year.

“What a great project for the youth of our county!” one official said.