SOS: Coweta Christmas parade needs entries to avoid cancellation

The Coweta Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 by the Coweta Rotary Club is in jeopardy of being cancelled due to lack of participation.

Parade Chairman Lori Hendricks said as of Wednesday, only six entries have signed up for the nighttime parade, themed “Santa’s Helpers”.

“I think there is concern that people do not want to gather in groups to build their floats due to COVID. We certainly understand that concern,” she said. “With a spike in cases, we don’t want people to do things in groups that will cause a problem later on. We have to be respectful and concerned for everyone.”

Hendricks said the deadline to sign up is Thursday, Dec. 3. However, if more entries are not confirmed before Monday, the event may be called for 2020.

“We need to have at least 25 entries by the weekend,” she noted.

Entry fee is $20 for businesses and $10 for non-profits. All proceeds will go back into cash prizes for parade winners.

To submit an entry, go to the Coweta Rotary page on Facebook and click on the “Events” link. There is a tickets link there where registration takes place. Entries can also be called in to Hendricks at 918-408-5183.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.