 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOS: Coweta Christmas parade needs entries to avoid cancellation

SOS: Coweta Christmas parade needs entries to avoid cancellation

{{featured_button_text}}
Coweta Christmas Parade Promo

Entries are still needed in order for the 2020 Coweta Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, Dec 5. The holiday event is sponsored by the Coweta Rotary Club.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The Coweta Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 by the Coweta Rotary Club is in jeopardy of being cancelled due to lack of participation.

Parade Chairman Lori Hendricks said as of Wednesday, only six entries have signed up for the nighttime parade, themed “Santa’s Helpers”.

“I think there is concern that people do not want to gather in groups to build their floats due to COVID. We certainly understand that concern,” she said. “With a spike in cases, we don’t want people to do things in groups that will cause a problem later on. We have to be respectful and concerned for everyone.”

Hendricks said the deadline to sign up is Thursday, Dec. 3. However, if more entries are not confirmed before Monday, the event may be called for 2020.

“We need to have at least 25 entries by the weekend,” she noted.

Entry fee is $20 for businesses and $10 for non-profits. All proceeds will go back into cash prizes for parade winners.

To submit an entry, go to the Coweta Rotary page on Facebook and click on the “Events” link. There is a tickets link there where registration takes place. Entries can also be called in to Hendricks at 918-408-5183.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News