Snakes alive: Copperhead, other snake encounters more likely as days shorten, weather cools

Tell a snake handler that copperheads are involved in more bites in Oklahoma than any other and his natural reaction is to pick one up to cuddle and show how docile the snakes can be.

“I just want people to know they aren’t out to get you,” Tim Fitzer said as he held a female copperhead Friday morning — one that had just birthed eight young in an terrarium at his home on Monday.

He handled it like a pet.

“If you see one, just keep your distance and look if you want, but then just go on your way and they will go on their way,” he said. “Don’t try to do what I’m doing here, but just know they’re not out to get you.”

Docile as certain copperheads might be in the hands of a seasoned snake handler, bites from copperhead vipers far outpace those of Oklahoma’s other venomous snakes, according to numbers tracked by the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information.

Scott Schaeffer, the center’s managing director, said Friday the total number of snake bites reported to the center so far in 2020 is 261, with about 10 bites reported each of the last two weeks.

Of that total, 116 were copperhead bites, 27 were pygmy rattlesnakes, six were cottonmouths and four were other rattlesnakes, he said.

Another 63 bites treated as pit-viper bites but of unknown species likely break down in numbers similar to those that are known, mostly copperheads, he said.

Roughly 40 other reported bites were among categories of unknown type and a few were bites from exotic snakes kept as pets, he said.