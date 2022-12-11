Smiling faces at Wagoner's Shop with a Cop

The little girl almost looked afraid and apprehensive on what was about to happen.

Ten minutes later, she was all grins during the first, and hopefully annual, Wagoner’s Shop with a Cop.

Christmas has a way of turning frowns into smiles. And, there were an abundant of grinning faces as the shopping began.

Wagoner’s Wal-Mart served as the North Pole South’s Division on Thursday. Nine kids were chosen plus three more that could not attend for a $150 Christmas shopping spree. The three that did not attend will receive gift cards.

The money had been raised for the event began by the Police Department in November. The Rotary Club, Wal-Mart and others on Facebook also joined in to allow these kids and their families a truly Merry Christmas.

“I’m tickled with how the day went,” said Chief Bob Haley.

Would this be an annual event?

“That’s my goal,” Haley added.

The No Shave November event the policemen were participating in ignited the idea. One patrolman offered: 'Why not donate any money received to Shop with a Cop?'

It was a plan no one could argue with.

“It feels good to get out and help the kids,” said officer Bobby Oliver, who was one of the Wagoner PD escort team. “We enjoyed it, too.”

Most everyone that attended to watch the shopping carts maneuver around the now crowded aisles was touched by many of the shoppers’ choices.

“I’m shopping for myself and brothers and sisters,” one said. “They didn’t know I was here, but the boots are for me.”

The oldest participant had specific plans during the browsing.

“I need to get a toaster for my family and gifts for my sister,” she said. “My sister will get dolls and make-up.”

By far the biggest gift of any of the carts was a bicycle complete with a super hero’s mask.

Everyone assumed this was a personal selection, but that was wrong.

“The bike is for me and my sister,” he said. “I like to share with her.”

His sister may love the bicycle, but might pass on the hero’s mask, just saying.

One shopper smiled almost the entire time as he picked out Double Stuff Oreo cookies. There were more practical gifts, too, but the cookies got a special spot it the cart.

He summed up the day, “This is a surprise. I’m sharing it with my family.”