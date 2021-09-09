SmartAsset: Coweta ranks 7th for best places to retire in Oklahoma

SmartAsset recently released its seventh annual study on the best places to retire in the U.S. and Coweta ranked seventh out of 10 Oklahoma cities to retire in.

Data from the study include tax burden, doctor officers per 1,000 people, recreation centers per 1,000 people, retirement centers per 1,000 people, percentage of seniors and best places to retire-index.

Coweta’s tax burden was 14.9 percent, 0.8 percent doctor offices per 1,000 people, 0.0 recreation centers per 1,000 people and 0.0 retirement centers per 1,000 people. Thirteen percent of the population are seniors and it’s ranked 20.75 in the best places to retire-index.

As part of the analysis, it compares localities across four criteria, including tax burden, access to medical care, and opportunity for recreation and social activity.

The other top cities in the study include:

Rank City, State Tax Burden Doctor Offices per 1,000 People Recreation Centers per 1,000 People Retirement Centers per 1,000 People Percentage of Seniors Best Places to Retire - Index 1 Grove, OK 16.5% 2.7 1.9 0.0 33.6% 25.70 2 Guthrie, OK 14.4% 0.8 0.8 0.0 16.9% 24.28 3 Cushing, OK 14.4% 1.4 0.0 0.0 16.2% 23.86 4 Edmond, OK 16.7% 4.3 0.8 0.2 14.7% 23.27 5 McAlester, OK 15.0% 2.1 0.3 0.0 16.7% 23.11 6 Skiatook, OK 14.8% 0.9 0.9 0.0 12.2% 21.64 7 Vinita, OK 15.5% 1.3 0.0 0.0 21.1% 21.62 8 Coweta, OK 14.9% 0.8 0.0 0.0 13.0% 20.75 9 Sulphur, OK 15.5% 0.8 0.0 0.0 19.9% 20.66 10 Ponca City, OK 17.5% 1.2 0.5 0.1 18.0% 16.91