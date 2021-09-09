 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SmartAsset: Coweta ranks 7th for best places to retire in Oklahoma
0 Comments

SmartAsset: Coweta ranks 7th for best places to retire in Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
city of Coweta

Data from the study include tax burden, doctor officers per 1,000 people, recreation centers per 1,000 people, retirement centers per 1,000 people, percentage of seniors and best places to retire-index.

 Tulsa World File

SmartAsset recently released its seventh annual study on the best places to retire in the U.S. and Coweta ranked seventh out of 10 Oklahoma cities to retire in.

Data from the study include tax burden, doctor officers per 1,000 people, recreation centers per 1,000 people, retirement centers per 1,000 people, percentage of seniors and best places to retire-index.

Coweta’s tax burden was 14.9 percent, 0.8 percent doctor offices per 1,000 people, 0.0 recreation centers per 1,000 people and 0.0 retirement centers per 1,000 people. Thirteen percent of the population are seniors and it’s ranked 20.75 in the best places to retire-index.

As part of the analysis, it compares localities across four criteria, including tax burden, access to medical care, and opportunity for recreation and social activity.

The other top cities in the study include:

Rank

City, State

Tax Burden

Doctor Offices per 1,000 People

Recreation Centers per 1,000 People

Retirement Centers per 1,000 People

Percentage of Seniors

Best Places to Retire - Index

1

Grove, OK

16.5%

2.7

1.9

0.0

33.6%

25.70

2

Guthrie, OK

14.4%

0.8

0.8

0.0

16.9%

24.28

3

Cushing, OK

14.4%

1.4

0.0

0.0

16.2%

23.86

4

Edmond, OK

16.7%

4.3

0.8

0.2

14.7%

23.27

5

McAlester, OK

15.0%

2.1

0.3

0.0

16.7%

23.11

6

Skiatook, OK

14.8%

0.9

0.9

0.0

12.2%

21.64

7

Vinita, OK

15.5%

1.3

0.0

0.0

21.1%

21.62

8

Coweta, OK

14.9%

0.8

0.0

0.0

13.0%

20.75

9

Sulphur, OK

15.5%

0.8

0.0

0.0

19.9%

20.66

10

Ponca City, OK

17.5%

1.2

0.5

0.1

18.0%

16.91

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed
News

Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed

  • Updated

The newest Ron’s Hamburger and Chili location in Wagoner was originally set to open at the beginning of September, but now co- owner Lindsey Baber believes they won’t be open until the end of the month, or quite possibly into the beginning of October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News