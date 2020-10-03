Sloat Junior High moves to distance learning; five staff members test positive for COVID-19

Students and faculty at Donald P. Sloat Junior High will transition to distance learning immediately, according to a statement released Saturday by Coweta Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes.
The move comes after five staff members at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.
“After considering student supervision concerns and discussing the situation with local health officials, we have made the difficult decision to transition SJH students to distance learning in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus,” Homes said. “All other schools will continue to attend class on campus at this time."
The superintendent said classes at the junior high will resume on campus following fall break on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
“There is nothing more important to our district than the safety and health of our students, staff and their families,” Holmes noted. “We understand this sudden transition will be inconvenient and your child will miss being in school; however, we greatly appreciate your flexibility, patience and support.
“We are optimistic that following mitigation protocols recommended by health officials will help increase the probability that students can have a safe and productive school year.”
As more COVID-19 cases are confirmed across the state and in the community, Holmes asks for patrons to remain vigilant and monitor themselves and family members for symptoms that include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately,” Holmes said. “Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure."
SJH Principal Dave Wineinger said in a post on Facebook that this shut down will differ from the one students experienced this past spring. They will use distance learning platforms Google Classroom and Edgenuity to complete assignments.
Students need to check-in with every teacher each day and complete assignments daily. Some teachers may use live virtual meetings and others may choose to use pre-recorded lessons.
“Teachers are finding out about this change just as you are, so please be patient as they get their lessons adjusted on Oct. 5-6,” the principal said.
Wineinger said extra-curricular activities may continue during virtual learning provided that participants and spectators are not currently quarantined.
For the duration of distance learning, meals for Sloat JH students will be distributed from the Central Kitchen Warehouse building downtown. Parents should call 918-486-0802 by 9 a.m. daily to reserve meals.
