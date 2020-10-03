Sloat Junior High moves to distance learning; five staff members test positive for COVID-19

Students and faculty at Donald P. Sloat Junior High will transition to distance learning immediately, according to a statement released Saturday by Coweta Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes.

The move comes after five staff members at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

“After considering student supervision concerns and discussing the situation with local health officials, we have made the difficult decision to transition SJH students to distance learning in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus,” Homes said. “All other schools will continue to attend class on campus at this time."

The superintendent said classes at the junior high will resume on campus following fall break on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

“There is nothing more important to our district than the safety and health of our students, staff and their families,” Holmes noted. “We understand this sudden transition will be inconvenient and your child will miss being in school; however, we greatly appreciate your flexibility, patience and support.

“We are optimistic that following mitigation protocols recommended by health officials will help increase the probability that students can have a safe and productive school year.”