Slainte: Lucky’s Rolled Ice Cream opens Sept. 15 in Coweta

Lucky’s Rolled Ice Cream, with flavors representing Irish names, sayings and slogans, will open in the heart of Coweta’s Broadway District on Sept. 15.

Brenae Lamb owns it along with her husband. They clearly have a sweet tooth because they already own Gypsy Ice snow cones on 5755 Lynn Lane Rd. in Broken Arrow.

With family ties originating in Ireland, customers can expect to see flavors with Irish names. For example, the “wibbly wobbly wonder” is expected to be on the menu. The Wibbly Wobbly Wonder was ice cream on a stick marketed in Ireland in the 80’s.

Lucky’s will serve rolled ice cream, rolled ice cream shakes and dipped ice cream rolls. They’re expected to list specialty items on the menu around the holidays.

Family time is especially important to the Lambs. Breane remembers walking up and down the Broadway District with her three young kids, and two foster babies. Now she’s glad her shop will be among the many shops other Coweta families can walk into.

“We came up with the menu ourselves,” Lamb said. “It was so fun.”