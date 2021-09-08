 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slainte: Lucky’s Rolled Ice Cream opens Sept. 15 in Coweta
0 Comments

Slainte: Lucky’s Rolled Ice Cream opens Sept. 15 in Coweta

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lucky's

With family ties originating in Ireland, customers can expect to see flavors with Irish names. 

 Justin Ayer

Top o’ the mornin’ to ya.

Lucky’s Rolled Ice Cream, with flavors representing Irish names, sayings and slogans, will open in the heart of Coweta’s Broadway District on Sept. 15.

Brenae Lamb owns it along with her husband. They clearly have a sweet tooth because they already own Gypsy Ice snow cones on 5755 Lynn Lane Rd. in Broken Arrow.

With family ties originating in Ireland, customers can expect to see flavors with Irish names. For example, the “wibbly wobbly wonder” is expected to be on the menu. The Wibbly Wobbly Wonder was ice cream on a stick marketed in Ireland in the 80’s.

Lucky’s will serve rolled ice cream, rolled ice cream shakes and dipped ice cream rolls. They’re expected to list specialty items on the menu around the holidays.

Family time is especially important to the Lambs. Breane remembers walking up and down the Broadway District with her three young kids, and two foster babies. Now she’s glad her shop will be among the many shops other Coweta families can walk into.

“We came up with the menu ourselves,” Lamb said. “It was so fun.”

Having bought Gypsy Ice from a previous owner back in 2014, Lamb said she was shocked to figure out opening up an actual, sit-down establishment is completely different than operating a snow cone trailer.

“I thought I was knew what I was doing,” Lamb said with a laugh.

Like any small business initial hurdles, the Lambs are on track to open the shop on Sept. 15 — just in time for the Coweta Fall Festival Sept. 16-18. They plan to have Gypsy Ice set up during the Coweta Fall Festival Sept. 15-19, as well. The Lambs will run the two businesses simultaneously.

“We decided it was time to expand the business. Were expected to have a lot of the same clientele,” Lamb said.

Lucky’s Rolled Ice Cream will be open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day, unlike Gypsy Ice, which is seasonal. There will be tables inside, a bar and eventually, window seating.

“We’re so excited,” Lamb said. “We’re getting all of our employees trained up right now. I think it’s going to be a super fun weekend and I can’t wait to see everyone.”

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed
News

Ron’s Hamburgers in Wagoner opening date delayed

  • Updated

The newest Ron’s Hamburger and Chili location in Wagoner was originally set to open at the beginning of September, but now co- owner Lindsey Baber believes they won’t be open until the end of the month, or quite possibly into the beginning of October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News