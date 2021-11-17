Sinkinson wins Coweta High School Teacher of the Year

If Sinkinson gets extra lucky, she may have a shot at representing Coweta Public Schools at the state level in the near future. Shelley Self, an art teacher in Coweta, is currently in the running for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

If you were to ask Sinkinson if teaching was something she wanted to do her whole life, she’d respond: teaching chose me.

Her teaching career began in Special Education, when she was in a peer tutoring program in high school. She worked as an assistant in the special needs resource room.

She eventually gravitated to Union Public Schools as a Special Education teacher. Sinkinson was a teacher at Union for four years, while also working on her master’s degree in education with an emphasis on math.

Even as a Special Education teacher, Sinkinson always emphasized math in the classroom.

“I felt more propelled and called to work in math, rather than just a general education teacher,” she said. “I felt like I’d make more of a difference.”

Now, Sinkinson is going on her fourth year as a teacher in Coweta. Although she transitioned from a district enrollment of 15,700 students at Union, compared to 3400 students at Coweta, she believes it was for the better.