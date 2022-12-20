Sims knows Michigan would go crazy with great NFL team

Billy Sims didn’t wait long to respond to a simple observation about the Detroit Lions football team showing some life this season.

“About time they did!” said Sims with a laugh during an open house at his Coweta Billy Sims BBQ location Saturday.

Sims spent three hours talking with people, signing autographs and posing for pictures with No. 1 raised or horns down or the Heisman pose.

It was all fun and good conversation for the 1978 Heisman trophy winner and two-time All-American from the University of Oklahoma.

Sims would eventually be the National Football League’s first round, No. 1 pick in 1980. As the celebration began at that time, Sims had one question.

“Who was I drafted by in the first round?” he recalled. “Detroit?”

His selection did not deter Sims from adding an offensive spark to a team looking for better days.

Sims was a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 1980-82. He rushed for 5,106 yards during his career made his No. 1 draft status worth it.

He has many memories, but one still haunts him about a playoff game at Candlestick Park against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Our quarterback was from Purdue and he threw five interceptions that day, but we were still only three points behind,” Sims recalled. “We tried a field goal to tie it, but the wind off the ocean moved the ball (Sims makes a wavy line with his hand as Candlestick had a habit of doing). It went wide right.”

Sims said he still sees that wobbly kick misdirected in his sleep.

Among his many awards, Sims was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1994. The next year he was tapped for the College Football Hall of Fame.

However, when you talk to him, he’s just a regular guy born in St. Louis, but spent most of his early life in Hooks, Texas.

What would the reaction be if and when Detroit wins the NFC North Division?

“Michigan would go crazy if they won the division,” he added with that trademark grin.

The BBQ business appears to be going well with outlets seemingly all over the state.

Sims can now add success off the field, too.