Simple Simon's joins Wagoner Chamber

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 29 welcomed Simple Simon’s Pizza of Wagoner to the business community.

Simple Simon's at 1211 W. Cherokee St. is owned by franchisee Jerry Sisco and his wife, Keri. Sisco has worked off and on in the food industry for the past 40 years and has operated four restaurants and a catering business.

He also owns A-1 Appraisal Service, Sisco 3K Enterprises (includes house construction and remodeling) and is an associate broker with Century 21 First Choice Realty in Wagoner.

Sisco said bringing Simple Simon's to Wagoner will give residents an option for their pizza dining experience.

“Pizza is one thing I knew everyone would like. I want to give people a choice, and our price point and product speaks for itself,” he said. “We offer a full line buffet, salad bar, pizza, calzones, sandwiches, chicken wings and have keto diet and cauliflower crust options. Everything is cooked through the oven and we do not fry anything. It’s a good product.”