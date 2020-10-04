Simple Simon's joins Wagoner Chamber

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 29 welcomed Simple Simon’s Pizza of Wagoner to the business community.
Simple Simon's at 1211 W. Cherokee St. is owned by franchisee Jerry Sisco and his wife, Keri. Sisco has worked off and on in the food industry for the past 40 years and has operated four restaurants and a catering business.
He also owns A-1 Appraisal Service, Sisco 3K Enterprises (includes house construction and remodeling) and is an associate broker with Century 21 First Choice Realty in Wagoner.
Sisco said bringing Simple Simon's to Wagoner will give residents an option for their pizza dining experience.
“Pizza is one thing I knew everyone would like. I want to give people a choice, and our price point and product speaks for itself,” he said. “We offer a full line buffet, salad bar, pizza, calzones, sandwiches, chicken wings and have keto diet and cauliflower crust options. Everything is cooked through the oven and we do not fry anything. It’s a good product.”
Simple Simon’s of Wagoner occupies a 3,000 square foot facility near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 69 and Highway 51 and features a drive-thru window for convenient customer pick-up. The dining room seats between 60-80 customers and table reservations are available to accommodate large groups.
The local restaurant is part of the 14th largest pizza chain in the United States with over 200 stores nationwide. It will employ anywhere from 30-40 people.
Sisco said he will do large order deliveries to businesses, schools or even homes if the order is over a certain dollar amount.
Simple Simon's Pizza of Wagoner is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.simplesimonspizza.com or the Simple Simon’s of Wagoner Facebook page.
