Sign up today for free COVID-19 TEST

The Oklahoma State Department of Health, in partnership with IMMYLabs, will offer free COVID-19 testing in Coweta Thursday, Oct. 15 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Coweta Assembly, 29707 E. Hwy. 51.

Testing is free and voluntary. To sign up, go to https://portal.immylabs.com/ and click on the “Make Appointment” button. Select the designated collection site location from the drop down and type in Coweta. Patrons can then choose a time and fill out the necessary form.

On appointment day, those being tested can come to the drive-thru location. After testing, each person will receive a text and an email within two business days that includes a link to access results.

For more information, call Tim Rasnic at 405-360-4669.