Sign up today for Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament

Area golfing enthusiasts are invited to take part in the 28th Annual Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament planned Friday, Oct. 2 at Indian Springs Club Lakes Course, 16006 E. 131st St. in Broken Arrow.

Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said four person teams will compete in a scramble format for top honors. Entry fee is $350 per team.

Registration begins at 12 noon and tee time is set for 1 p.m.

Lunch will be provided and prizes will be awarded to the golfers coming closest to the pin and hitting the longest drive.

For more information, call the Chamber at 918-485-2513 or go to the Chamber website at https://business.cowetachamber.com/events.