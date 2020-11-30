Sign up this week for holiday help in Coweta

Registration continues this week in Coweta for the community’s Christmas food basket program, the Rolling Thunder Toy Drive and Coweta Cares Angel Tree program.

Eligible families may sign up until 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Coweta Assembly, 29707 E. Oklahoma 51.

Anyone who needs assistance with toys, food or essential clothing items for the holiday or who knows of someone in need of help should stop by to sign up.

Boxes will be distributed to a number of local businesses where people can bring new, unwrapped items to disperse through this program.

An angel tree will be set up at Coweta Hardware and Lumber in the Broadway District with ornaments representing children and senior adults who are registered. They will be available for “adoption” shortly after signups are over.

For more information about any of these programs, contact Mari Horn at 918-486-3110

