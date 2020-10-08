Sign up now for Wagoner Chamber Zombie Run

October is in full swing and the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is still taking signups to participate in the community’s 3rd Annual Zombie Run.

This year’s 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Run is being held virtually throughout the month of October to ensure runners and walkers feel comfortable participating during the ongoing pandemic.

Chamber Director Kristen Mallet said that means participants can run at their convenience on any course at any time so long as it is completed by Oct. 31.

Registration fee is $35 for the 5K Run and $25 for the fun Zombie Run. Wings members can take $5 off their 5K entry fee with the coupon code wings5k. Deadline to enter is October 20. To register, go to https://runsignup.com/wagonerzombierun?fbclid=IwAR0lRlChitgzZxPQVMS63ZEcQWbJsPzk58B4RklDLfnIocYDh1KB_gkiUbY

Shirts are guaranteed for all runners.

Mallett said participants will use a phone app like Map My Run or Run Keeper, or use a GPS watch, to track distance and time. If using miles for measurement, go 3.1 miles to get the 5K distance.