Sign up for Wagoner's city-wide garage sale

Garage sale enthusiasts get ready – the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce will host a citywide garage sale Saturday, Oct. 3 and the public is invited to either participate or attend.

“We’ve had people ask about it all year long, and the hours will be set by individual garage sale participants,” said Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett. “This will be a great time for fall cleaning, where you can turn your trash into someone else’s treasure!”

To participate in the citywide garage sale, residents must apply for a free permit from the Wagoner Public Works Authority, 100 S. Gertrude Ave. (city requirement) and provide an address where the sale will be held. There is no charge to participate and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 22 at 12 noon.

The chamber will publish the participating garage sale locations in the Oct. 2 Wagoner County American-Tribune newspaper and on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

A list will also be provided from a location outside of the Civic Center on sale day.

To learn more, call the chamber at 918-485-3414.

